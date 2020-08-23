Man wanted in West Virginia shooting arrested in Michigan

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. (AP)- Authorities say a man wanted in a January shooting in West Virginia that wounded seven people attending a party has been apprehended in suburban Detroit.

The U. S. Marshals Service announced Friday’s arrest of Kymoni Davis, who had been a fugitive since he was indicted in January with being a felon in possession of ammunition. The 31-year-old also faces state felony charges in West Virginia in connection with a Jan. 1, 2020, shooting.

That shooting at a bar in Huntington wounded seven people. Detroit police arrested Davis on Friday in River Rouge, just southwest of Detroit and turned him over to federal agents.