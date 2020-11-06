Man wanted on murder and child molestation charges arrested in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOWK) – A fugitive wanted for homicide, child molestation and escape charges was arrested in West Virginia.

According to the United States Marshals Service (USMS) for the Southern District of West Virginia (S/WV), Juan Torkelson was taken into custody following a foot chase in Beckley, West Virginia.

The arrest was a team effort between the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force, the Eastern District of Michigan and the Great Lake Regional Fugitive Task Force (GLRFTF).

“I commend the Deputy Marshals and our CUFFED Task Force members for their outstanding work in locating and apprehending Mr. Torkelson. The USMS has been the expert at apprehending fugitives since 1789. That legacy continues here in Southern West Virginia. Fugitives may believe that they can stay under the radar in our mostly rural state; however, they will eventually be disappointed as they are brought to justice. United States Marshal Michael Baylous

Torkelson is wanted out of Cook County, Illinois on charges of homicide, child molestation and escape. He was arrested for murder on May 28. U.S. Marshals said the charge stems from an incident where four victims were stabbed, one of whom died. Officials said he made bond and was placed on electronic monitoring. Upon learning of possible child molestation charges out of Elgin, IL, Torkelson removed the electronic monitoring bracelet and escaped from Eastern Michigan.

Cook County charged Torkelson with felony escape on Oct. 28, turning the case over to US Marshals. that day, his vehicle was stopped by a deputy sheriff in Madison, Ohio. USMS officials said he attempted to shoot the deputy with a handgun, but the handgun reportedly misfired.

The GLRFTF learned Torkelson had allegedly fled to Fayette County, WV, and the USMS in Southern West Virginia followed up, locating him in Beckley. He allegedly jumped from a second story window, leading to a foot chase, according to authorities.

Officials said Torkelson resisted arrest and attempted to pull out a large “military-style” knife. Authorities said there were no significant injuries in the arrest.