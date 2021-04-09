Man wanted out of Tazewell County for multiple charges

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — A man out of Tazewell County, Virginia is wanted for a range of charges.

According to a Facebook post from the the Tazewell County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, Josef Ludwig Brown, 40, is wanted for Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Obstruction of Justice, and a bond violation for a charge of Forgery.

Brown’s last known location is in North Tazewell, Virginia.

Anyone with any information on Brown’s location, is to contact the Tazewell County Virginia Sheriff’s Office at 276-988-5966, 276-988-0645 or 276-988-1167. All tips will be treated as confidential and all callers may remain anonymous.

