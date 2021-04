HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A man wanted in Wisconsin for two counts of Sexual Assault First Degree and one count of Attempted Sexual Assault First Degree was arrested Tuesday morning in Summers County.

After the Summers County Sheriff’s Department received information on his whereabouts, Robert A. Clark, of Nimitz, was arrested on the warrants from Wisconsin.

The arrest was made by members of Team 900, the Hinton Police Department, and the Summer’s County Sheriff’s Department.