Man with Cerebral Palsy graduates with Masters from Concord University

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS)– A special graduation drive-through event was held on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, by members of the Crab Orchard Baptist Church.

Chase Williams has cerebral palsy and graduated Concord University on Saturday morning, December 12, 2020, with a Masters in Social Work. Williams stood on the steps as members drove through honking their horns and telling Williams how proud they were.

His mom said she is so proud of him. Williams said there were times he felt like giving up, but he knew that he could do it.

“It was overwhelming, I did not think that I deserved it. I just thought I was coming out here to take pictures so my mom can hang them around the living or something, or make Christmas cards. I just really appreciate everybody’s efforts and everybody that came here,” Williams said.



Williams wants to congratulate everybody who graduated. He said he hopes to work at the Beckley VA Medical Center helping people.