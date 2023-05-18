WASHINGTON, DC (WVNS) — Recently, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $20,868,000 from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for 16 West Virginia projects to help improve the state’s water infrastructure.

“In order to ensure all West Virginians have access to clean, safe water, we must continue to upgrade and improve our water and wastewater infrastructure across the state. The USACE continues to be a strong partner for West Virginia, and I’m pleased to announce these 16 new investments. As Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding to bolster water and wastewater infrastructure across the Mountain State.”

Senator Manchin