WASHINGTON, DC (WVNS) — Recently, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $20,868,000 from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for 16 West Virginia projects to help improve the state’s water infrastructure.
“In order to ensure all West Virginians have access to clean, safe water, we must continue to upgrade and improve our water and wastewater infrastructure across the state. The USACE continues to be a strong partner for West Virginia, and I’m pleased to announce these 16 new investments. As Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding to bolster water and wastewater infrastructure across the Mountain State.”Senator Manchin
Individuals awards listed below:
- $1,900,000: Town of West Union Wastewater System Improvements Project, Town of West Union, Doddridge County
- $1,780,000: City of Pennsboro Sanitary Sewer Improvements Project Phase I, City of Pennsboro, Ritchie County
- $1,650,000: Town of Newburg Wastewater System Improvements Project, Town of Newburg, Preston County
- $1,600,000: Town of Carpendale Sanitary Sewer Project, Town of Carpendale, Mineral County
- $1,600,000: City of Kingwood Wastewater System Improvements Project, City of Kingwood Sanitary Sewer Works, Preston County
- $1,348,000: Pond Creek Water Extension Project, Wood County
- $1,300,000: Statts Mills Road Water Extension Project, Jackson County
- $1,250,000: City of Spencer Water Distribution System Improvements Project, City of Spencer, Roane County
- $1,250,000: Mt Zion Water System Improvements Project, Calhoun County
- $1,100,000: Madams Creek Waterline Extension Project, Summers County
- $1,100,000: Town of Wayne Wastewater Treatment Plant Project, Town of Wayne, Wayne County
- $1,000,000: Greenbrier County Phase II Waterline Extension Project, Greenbrier County
- $1,000,000: Davy Water Treatment Plant Upgrade Project, Town of Davy, McDowell County
- $1,000,000: Reedy Middle Fork Water Extension Project, Town of Reedy, Roane County
- $1,000,000: Purgitsville Water Extension Phase 3 Project, Hampshire County
- $990,000: Sarvis Fork Water Extension Project, Jackson County