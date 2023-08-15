CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Recently, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), has announced a grant of $968,380 from the National Science Foundation for two research projects in West Virginia.

This funding will go towards creating cyberinfrastructure network to help expand research at Shepherd University and also help advance critical astronomical research at West Virginia University.

“The National Science Foundation continues to be an important partner for the Mountain State through their investments in innovative projects that provide West Virginia students and educators with unique research opportunities. I’m pleased these two initiatives are receiving awards to help advance our understanding of supernova remnants and their role in the galaxy, as well as establish a new cyberinfrastructure data network at Shepherd University. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that bolster academic research and support our universities across West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin.

Individual awards listed below: