CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, recently announced $3,362,014 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for two Head Start and Early Head Start programs in West Virginia.

The programs support educational growth and development from birth to age 5 through services that provide such programs as early learning and emotional development, health and safety, and family well-being.

“Every child in West Virginia deserves access to a quality education, no matter their background or where they live in our great state. Head Start provides children with the skills and foundation they need for a bright future, and I am pleased HHS is investing more than $3.3 million in Mountain Heart Community Services and the Raleigh County Community Action Association. This funding will help bolster early learning and development for young West Virginians. As a long-time supporter of Head Start programs and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to support educational opportunities for every child across the Mountain State.” Senator Manchin

“A child’s education is the foundation for their future. Supporting parents with resources to make sure that their children’s education is as strong as possible will assist kids to thrive now and in the future. I am thrilled that this funding is headed to support Head Start programs across our state, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our next generation of West Virginians.” Senator Capito

