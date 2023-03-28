GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) introduced the bipartisan, bicameral Combating Illicit Xylazine Act to help combat xylazine in West Virginia.

Xylazine, also known as “tranq,” is a veterinary tranquilizer that leads to depressed breathing and heart rate, unconsciousness, necrosis, and even death. With the drug being important in veterinary medicine, the Act will protect it’s access for veterinarians, farmers, cattlemen and ranchers.

According to Manchin, the DEA recently reported 23% fentanyl powder that contained xylazine in 2022. Unfortunately federal, state and local law enforcement do not have the necessary tools to combat the drug’s presence.

Manchin’s act will help aid by:

Classifying the drug’s use under Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act

Enable the DEA to track its production to make sure it doesn’t make it to the illicit market

Requiring a report on prevalence, risks, and recommendations to best regulate use of the drug

Ensuring all salts and isomers of xylazine are covered when restricting its use

Declaring the drug as an emerging drug threat

The full text of the bill is available here