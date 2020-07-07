Maple Avenue temporarily closed due to construction in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Maple Avenue in Fayetteville is temporarily closed due to road construction. The West Virginia Division of Highways is replacing the culvert that runs under Maple Avenue.

The road will be closed in front of the Gaines Property, at 221 W. Maple Ave. A detour was set up while construction is taking place. The detour will use parts of Lively Street, Wiseman Avenue, and High Street.

The road is expected to remain closed for the next month.

LATEST POSTS: