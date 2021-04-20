March for Peace held at Concord University

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Dozens of students and faculty came together Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Concord University to show their support for peace after months of political and racial unrest across the country.

Dr. Majunath Burdekar, professor and organizer of the Unity March, said Tuesday’s march was to remind the community what Concord stands for and does not stand for.

“The hope is that we can show that Concord University is a peaceful community. And that we can stand up for peace and against violence,” said Dr. Burdekar.

Doctor Burdekar said he hopes the Unity March will start a positive movement across West Virginia and beyond.

“We can show other people, it doesn’t matter where you come from, it doesn’t matter who you are. But it matters to stand up for what you believe in and what we believe currently in is peace and respect and kindness,” said Dr. Burdekar.

Following the march, participants met up at the site of three new peace poles. These peace poles said the words ‘May Peace Prevail on Earth’ in 24 different languages.