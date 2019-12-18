Marquee Cinemas gears up for premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The box-office force is strong for the newest Star Wars installment, and one local theater is getting ready to welcome fans.

The 40-year, three-trilogy Skywalker Saga in the Star Wars franchise is coming to a grand finale this weekend, with the premiere of STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER.

Beckley Marquee Cinemas’ General Manager, Jacob Armstrong, told 59 News they will stream the movie in both 3D and 2D. There will be both 6:00 p.m and 9:30 p.m. showings on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

“These things started well before my lifetime, they came out in my lifetime, my children get to experience a whole different trilogy than I experienced a different trilogy than my father experienced,” Armstrong said. “It’s just become a staple to a lot of families.”

There are still seats available for Thursday’s showing that can be purchased here. There will also be a snack deal of one free box of Squiggles, sour gummy worms, Swirlz Cotton Candy, or cookie dough bites with the purchase of a large popcorn and fountain drink.

