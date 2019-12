HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) — Marshall returns to the Gasparilla Bowl for the second season in a row.

The Thundering Herd play Central Florida at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Dec. 23. Kickoff is set for 12p.m.

Marshall comes in having won in its last seven bowl appearances.

The Herd finished 9-3 and were second behind Cincinnati in the AAC East. UCF is 4-6 overall in bowls, while Marshall is 12-3.