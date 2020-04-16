Marshall moving all summer classes online during pandemic

HUNTINGTON, W.Va (AP) — Marshall University is holding all its summer classes online because of the coronavirus.

The college on Wednesday said it was also lowering fees for the online summer courses to help students who may be struggling financially. Provost Jaime Taylor says he hopes the lowered cost will encourage students to sign up.

The online courses will be held from May through August. The only classes that will be offered are those that can be held entirely online.

