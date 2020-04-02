Marshall offers undergrads grading change for spring term

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University has made grading changes for the spring semester because of problems brought about by the coronavirus pandemic and the change to online classes.

The university said in a news release that undergraduate students will be able to choose “credit/no credit” grades for this semester only.

To do so, students must opt in by April 24. To earn credit, students must receive a final letter grade of A, B or C. A final grade of D or F will result in no credit. Grade point averages won’t be affected by the system. No credit grades do not count toward graduation.

