Marshall schedules events to mark crash’s 50th anniversary

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University has scheduled a series of events next month to mark the 50th anniversary of the worst disaster in U.S. sports history.

The Marshall football team’s plane crashed while returning from a game on Nov. 14, 1970. Among the 75 people killed were 36 football players. Marshall says a statue honoring the 1970 team will be rededicated on Nov. 10.

On Nov. 13, each student who died in the crash will be honored with a posthumous degree. On Nov. 14, the annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony will be held. And later that day, a moment of silence is set prior to kickoff of the game with Middle Tennessee State.

