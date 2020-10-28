Marshall to continue blended academic model next semester

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University plans to continue a combination of in-person, virtual and online classes for the spring semester due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The university announced the plan Tuesday. President Jerome Gilbert says that while pandemic adjustments are necessary, the success of the fall semester indicates Marshall is on the right track. The university says freshmen, some graduate and most professional students can still expect a combination of face-to-face and virtual courses with live meetings. Mostly virtual courses will be offered to sophomores, juniors and seniors.

There have been 143 positive tests among the nearly 13,000 tests administered on campus. There have been 18 new cases in the past two weeks.