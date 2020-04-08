Marshall University confirms employee with COVID-19

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University confirmed Tuesday, April 7, 2020, an employee has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The employee is currently hospitalized in stable condition.

According to an alert Marshall University shared with its students and staff, the employee has been working at home since March 26.

“All the employee’s close contacts at the university prior to that date have been identified and instructed to follow appropriate protocols, including self-isolation, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Cabell Huntington Health Department,” the alert says. “If you have not been contacted, your risk of exposure from this employee is low.”

Marshall University officials said they believe the individual was exposed to the virus through a family member and not a co-worker.

Due to privacy regulations, the affected employee’s name and other identifying information will not be released.

According to the alert, Marshall University has no other confirmed cases of COVID-19 among employees or students who remain in the university’s residence halls.