Marshall University president announces he’s stepping down

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Marshall University President Jerome “Jerry” Gilbert announced on Wednesday that he would be stepping down from his position when his current contract runs out on July 15, 2022.
Gilbert released the following statement:
Gilbert became the 37th president of Marshall when he joined the university in January of 2016.
According to a release from the university, Gilbert directed the university’s rapidly increased national profile and research funding. He was given the prestigious “R2” research institution designation by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
Gilbert oversaw the addition of multiple popular programs such as biomedical engineering, aviation, physician assistant, and specialty agriculture.
Marshall Board of Governors Chairman Patrick Farrell said, “Dr. Gilbert has done an excellent job as our president. His decision to step down leaves big shoes to fill, but his thoughtful approach to the transition will make sure the we don’t lose any momentum as we search for our next president.”