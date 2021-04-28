Marshall University president announces he’s stepping down

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Marshall University President Jerome “Jerry” Gilbert announced on Wednesday that he would be stepping down from his position when his current contract runs out on July 15, 2022.

Gilbert released the following statement:

“Dear Marshall students, faculty and staff, I am writing to let you know that after considerable personal reflection, I have decided to define the endpoint of my term as president of Marshall University. For a variety of personal and professional reasons, I have informed the Board of Governors that I will not seek an extension of my current contract and will be stepping down from my position effective July 15, 2022. I am announcing my decision now to give the board ample time to make plans to search for the next president. Serving as your president for the past five years has been a tremendous honor and privilege. I have put my whole self into the job and have always done what I thought was in the best interests of the university. I look forward to continuing to work with all of you over the next 14 months.” Jerome A. Gilbert, Ph.D.

Gilbert became the 37th president of Marshall when he joined the university in January of 2016.

According to a release from the university, Gilbert directed the university’s rapidly increased national profile and research funding. He was given the prestigious “R2” research institution designation by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

Gilbert oversaw the addition of multiple popular programs such as biomedical engineering, aviation, physician assistant, and specialty agriculture.

Marshall Board of Governors Chairman Patrick Farrell said, “Dr. Gilbert has done an excellent job as our president. His decision to step down leaves big shoes to fill, but his thoughtful approach to the transition will make sure the we don’t lose any momentum as we search for our next president.”