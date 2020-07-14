Marshall University to receive CARES Act funding

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The U.S. Economic Development Authority (EDA) is sending federal money to Marshall University. The institution will receive $300,000 to support regional economic development strategies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money is coming through the CARES Act. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) released statements regarding the funding announcement.

“As healthcare providers across West Virginia care for those with COVID-19, we also need to address the economic impacts of this global health crisis on our communities and businesses,” said Senator Manchin. “I am pleased the EDA is supporting Marshall University’s initiatives to boost economic development in Huntington and across the region. Main Street needs help right now and I will continue to fight for funding in future COVID-19 response packages that assist our local businesses and communities during this difficult time.” U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV)