Masks in schools? Mercer County says not yet

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The American Academy of Pediatrics now recommends putting back on the mask this upcoming school year.

Officials with the association said everyone two years and older should be wearing a mask inside school buildings. But in Mercer County, health officials and school officials are not making any big changes to their back to school plan just yet.

Mercer County Health Director Roger Topping said right now schools will be going without masks, but they are keeping a close eye on COVID-19 numbers.

“Right now, we’re kind of in a wait and see pattern. There are some states that have already mandated that all the kids when they go back to school that they be masked. Right now, we’re just holding off on making that suggestion,” said Topping.



School administrators said once the start of school gets a little closer, they will work together to make a more up-to-date decision. They said masks may be brought back for school buses just because of the limited ventilation and tight quarters.