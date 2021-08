FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Due to rising Delta Variant cases across the state and country, face masks will again be required within the Fayette County Judicial Building.

Circuit Court Chief Judge Thomas Ewing signed an administrative order on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, that modified the COVID-19 protocols inside the building. Face masks are now required for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

Social distancing when possible is also required in the order.