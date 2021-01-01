Mason Dixon Boys plans to host food giveaway

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– A local business in Summers County plans to give back to the community heading into the new year. Owners of the Mason Dixon Boys Carving Company plan to host another food giveaway.

Their last food giveaway was on Christmas Eve, and they said there was an awesome turn out. Travis Crooks is one of the owners of Mason Dixon Boys. He said they want to host another food drive to help people in need sometime this spring.

“We hope to be able to do it again pretty soon here in the spring. It’s going to depend on who all we get to help, what carvings we are able to get and auction and how much money we are able to raise,” Crooks said.

Crooks also said they giveaway about 200 food boxes during the Christmas Eve food drive. If you are interested in donating or buying a carving, you can visit their Facebook page.