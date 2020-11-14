Mason Dixon Boys will host Food Drive on Christmas Eve

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The Mason Dixon Boys, a carving company based out of Hinton West Virginia, will be hosting an auction to raise money for a food drive for families in need on Christmas Eve. One of the owners, Travis Crooks, said they will be auctioning off three carvings.

“We’ll have three really nice pieces and hopefully raise money for a good cause,” Crooks said.

Crooks said all of the money raised from the auction will go towards their Christmas Eve Food Drive.

“The proceeds that are raised from that will go to the food drive that we will be having on Christmas Eve to feed everyone here, and we will be delivering packets of food to the needy families here in southern West Virginia,” Crooks continued.

This will be their first time holding a food drive. Crooks said he and his partner are holding the drive because there may be people who might not get a warm meal for the holidays.

“There is a lot of people around that may not have a loving hand during the holidays. The Lord told us we need to offer that out. We’ve been blessed and we had the opportunity to meet a lot of people and there is some good people around that just a little help on the holidays,” Crooks stated.

Crooks said that they will be handing out food to anybody who wants a meal.

“We will be feeding anyone who wants a meal and hopefully a bible with that meal,” Crooks continued.

The auction will be held on November 28, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Missy’s Market on Stokes Street in Hinton. People can either pay $5 to be entered into the auction or they can bring in five cans of food.

The Christmas Eve meals will be handed out at the same location on December 24,2020 starting at 8 p.m.