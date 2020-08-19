Massachusetts man accused of threatening West Virginia judge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A Massachusetts man has been indicted for allegedly threatening a West Virginia judge. U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart in Charleston said a federal grand jury indicted Keith Lessard of Uxbridge, Massachusetts, on charges of mailing threatening communications to a circuit judge in Kanawha County.

According to the indictment, the 40-year-old Lessard allegedly tried to extort money when he threatened the judge’s reputation by claiming she engaged in misconduct while an assistant prosecutor in a 2010 case against Lessard. It’s not immediately known whether Lessard has an attorney who can comment on the charge.

