Matoaka food bank helping those in need with more than food

MATOAKA, WV (WVNS) — Along with the beautification of Matoaka, local agencies and volunteers are continuing their bi-weekly food bank.

Organizers said these food banks help feed much of the community. Felicity Hammack with Feeding Families Prime said these food banks make up the difference in the lack of healthy choices in the area.

“It makes a huge difference to the family because we’re provided with healthy foods for them, which we all know is kind of hard to come by,” said Hammack.

The food bank is held every other Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Matoaka Fire Department. Along with fresh fruits and vegetables, there is also free Narcan training done by Southern Highlands Mental Health Center.

