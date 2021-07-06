Matoaka gets facelift in hopes of bringing community together

MATOAKA, WV (WVNS) — In an effort to change the narrative in Matoaka, local agencies and volunteers are picking up paint brushes and getting to work.



Much of Mercer County is getting a facelift thanks to County Commissioner Greg Puckett, and that is no different in Matoaka. Each building on the main street will be a different color, including the new Mercer County Sheriff substation going in this month.

Candace Harless with Community Connections said this push to beautify the area aims to improve the town as a whole, bring down the overdose rates, and change the narrative.

“We just hope everyone gets a new outlook on Matoaka, they see things changing, they see it being cleaner and just brighter and it will just beautify the community,” said Harless.



Harless said the entrance of the Sheriff substation will also help the drug problem in the town. She is hopeful this beautification will spark a new wave of community members in the town of Matoaka.