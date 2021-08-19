Maxwelton Ruritan Club continues tradition of serving ice cream at State Fair of WV

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — While at the State Fair of West Virginia, you will notice a ton of vendors while walking the fairgrounds in Fairlea. While many are local businesses, schools, and clubs. There is only one civic group that keeps coming back year after year.

If you need a cool drink or a cold sweet treat, stop by the Maxwelton Ruritan Club. They serve hand-dipped ice cream, located right next to the dairy barn.

Robert Hefner is a board member with the club. He said when you support the club, you’re helping the community and our youth.

“What we sell, we use it all for community service. We do several scholarships,” Hefner said.

The club gives out two scholarships a year. They are also using some of their funds this year to put fire hydrants in the community of Maxwelton.