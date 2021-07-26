May 2023 hopeful opening date for Stratton Elementary

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One community in Raleigh County is eagerly awaiting a new elementary school, but they are going to wait a little longer.

Ground was broken on the new Stratton Elementary school on May 4, 2021.

The new school will be built right behind the old one, Superintendent David Price says the construction is a slow processes. He said everything is on schedule and they plan to move in to the new building in May of 2023.

When school returns in a few months, Price said construction will not interrupt classes or the surrounding community.