May brings awareness to signs of a Stroke

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Healthcare workers want you to know the signs of a stroke. It is all a part of stroke awareness month. There is an acronym to keep in mind that could help you better spot the symptoms of a stroke. The phrase ‘Be Fast’ stands for loss of balance, vision change, facial drooping, arm weakness, trouble speaking, and time to call 9-11.

“It is crucial that you get her as quickly as possible,” Amanda Randall, Stroke Program Coordinator at Raleigh General Hospital, said. “We have room, we have beds, we want to help you. We have been a primary stroke center for years now, we know how to do it efficiently. Get here. Get help.”

Raleigh General Hospital offers all types of programs for stroke patients from therapy to a support group that meets once a month.