BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Star Wars lovers the world over celebrated their favorite franchise Thursday, May 4, 2023.

The first recorded use of the phrase “May the Fourth be with you” was back in 1979 as a play on the phrase “may the Force be with you.”

It wasn’t until 2011 though that the first organized celebration happened.

The unofficial holiday is now celebrated by fans – including astronauts on the International Space Station.

In 2013, the Walt Disney Company, which owns the franchise, started observing the holiday with festivities and events at their parks.

For fans like Allen Walker, owner of local comic and gaming shop Dragon’s Den Gaming, it’s an opportunity to celebrate a beloved franchise with the community.

“It’s always gonna be a hot topic but today especially because it’s been adopted as the Star Wars Day, or as one of the Star Wars days, there’s also tomorrow,” Walker said.

Friday, May 5th, 2023 is “Revenge of the Fifth,” a play on one of the movie titles.

Walker said Dragon’s Den Gaming is celebrating the days by offering 15% off all Star Wars branded items.