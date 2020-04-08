Mayor of Montgomery orders mandatory curfew

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

MONTGOMERY, WV (WVNS) — The mayor of Montgomery implemented a strict rule to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Greg Ingram, the Mayor of the City of Montgomery, signed an executive order Monday, April 6, 2020 implementing a curfew from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Ingram also declared a State of Emergency for the city.

The executive order states people are allowed to travel for work or emergencies during the curfew, but may be stopped by law enforcement.

The curfew will remain in effect for the duration of the State of Emergency. Violators may be fined or face jail time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News