Mayor of Montgomery orders mandatory curfew

MONTGOMERY, WV (WVNS) — The mayor of Montgomery implemented a strict rule to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Greg Ingram, the Mayor of the City of Montgomery, signed an executive order Monday, April 6, 2020 implementing a curfew from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Ingram also declared a State of Emergency for the city.

The executive order states people are allowed to travel for work or emergencies during the curfew, but may be stopped by law enforcement.

The curfew will remain in effect for the duration of the State of Emergency. Violators may be fined or face jail time.