Mayor of Richlands resigns

RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS) — Just months after being re-elected, the Mayor of the Richlands, in Tazewell County, Virginia, resigned.

Paul Crawford is resigning. He issued this statement to 59News:

“I tried to do the best I could for Richlands. I don’t like the direction the town is going, choosing to close the Richlands Dispatch Center and join Tazewell County 911. I don’t want to spend the time and energy on something that is a lost cause.” Former Richlands Mayor, Paul Crawford

Crawford was elected Mayor of Richlands in January 2019. He was re-elected in 2020.

The Richlands Town Charter states in the Mayor’s absence, the Vice Mayor will take over the duties of Mayor for the remainder of the term. Vice Mayor Rod Cury will now act as Interim Mayor of Richlands. His duties start March 9, 2021.