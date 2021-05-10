Mayor of War arrested for DUI in Fayette County

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Days before the city’s municipal election, the mayor of War is facing multiple charges, including DUI, in Fayette County.

West Virginia State troopers and Fayette County deputies pulled over a black Ford Mustang at around 9:05 a.m. on May 8, 2021 after it reportedly failed to move over for emergency vehicles with their lights on. It happened on U.S. 19 North in the Mount Hope dip area.

According to court documents, the driver, identified as Robert Beavers, 67, of War, told troopers he was not paying attention because he was talking on his cell phone with no hands-free device activated.

Investigators said they smelled a marijuana-like odor coming from the car. When asked if he was smoking marijuana at the time, they said Beavers replied no. Troopers said they also noticed a pill bottle in the passenger seat. According to court documents, Beavers told investigators it was his prescription hydrocodone, which he took about two hours prior. Troopers said he then gave them “a small baggie of a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana”. When asked again about recent marijuana use, court documents stated Beavers said he did earlier that day, apologizing for not telling he had some on him.

Investigators said Beavers failed the standard field sobriety test and ARIDE Field Sobriety Test. He was arrested on the following charges:

Driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances, or drugs

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Approaching authorized emergency vehicles

Prohibited use of an electronic communications device, driving without handheld features

West Virginia State Police confirmed the suspect in this case, Robert Beavers, is the mayor of the McDowell County city of War. According to the McDowell County Clerk’s Office, Beavers is running for another term in the city’s municipal election.