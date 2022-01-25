Mayor of Welch plans rally for proposed McDowell Street Bridge

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A local town in West Virginia is on the hunt for a new bridge in light of troublesome flooding. Welch Mayor Harold McBride. is hopeful new funding out of Washington and Governor Jim Justice’s commitment to infrastructure can help his citizens.

In a “Build the Bridge” rally planned for Monday, January 31, 2022, the mayor hopes to garner town support for a proposed bridge along McDowell Street. Mayor McBride said he hopes this will ensure his town isn’t stranded in future flooding.

“About a year and a half ago, springtime, we were down here, ‘course it flooded. The bad thing at that moment was the other underpass flooded, Route 52 had a slide on it, and our little street that goes around we call holder street fell in so we were in a fishbowl, couldn’t move for six hours,” McBride said.

In addition to flood relief, McBride said the new bridge that goes over the train bridge will alleviate cost to taxpayers. Right now the nine foot and 12 foot clearance on McDowell Street is a point where large trucks and even school buses hit on a regular basis.

“You know how much a school bus costs and we lost five of them. So, that’s taxpayer money going down the tubes there,” McBride said.

So far, the bridge is in its planning stages and the town has architect plans available on their website. The state has also started surveying the planned area as Mayor McBride continues his push. He said now it is simply getting community and legislature support for the bridge. We need all the help we can get.

People looking to voice support or looking for more information can attend a town hall meeting planned for January 31st at 6:30pm at the National Guard Armory in Welch. For a sneak peak at plans and where to get “Build the Bridge” yard signs, visit the city of Welch’s website here.