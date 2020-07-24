McDonald’s will require face coverings in restaurants

This Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 photo shows the exterior of a McDonald’s restaurant in Mebane, N.C. McDonald’s reports financial earns on Tuesday, Oct. 22. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

WEST VIRGINIA, (WVNS) — A new policy was put in place at all McDonald’s locations. Customers and staff will be required to wear face coverings in restaurants.

This policy will go into effect on August 1, 2020. In situations where a customer declines to wear a face covering, an additional procedure is put in place to take care of them in a friendly, expedited way.

In-store dinning will also be put on hold for additional 30 days due to the virus. Training will be provided for the staff to ensure they are prepare for the new policy.

