McDowell County becomes only county in ‘green’ on DHHR Alert Map

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — While there are a large number of COVID-19 cases in counties across the state, one local county is beginning to show a positive trend. McDowell County is the only county in green on the DHHR County Alert System as of Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

JJ Rose, Director of the McDowell County Health Department, said the county is starting to see a decrease in cases because the community is working together to slow the spread.

“This is way bigger than any agency. I mean it has taken all of us in this county just to get to where we’re at. So, no it is a huge situation. It’s not one person, but it’s everybody working together that I think has helped us out in this,” said Rose.

With students going back to school in-person, Rose said the board of education is in constant contact with the health department to stay on top of the cases and spread.

“The schools are doing a really good job and the kids are doing a really good job when they’re in school. Trying to stay apart from each other and wearing a mask as much as possible,” said Rose.

But Rose said just because they are green right now, does not mean everything goes back to normal. He said masks still need to be worn and people should still social distance as much as possible.

Rose said more than 20,000 COVID-19 tests were done and most remain negative. He said the county will continue to follow the guidelines to further slow the spread.