McDowell County Board of Education opens virtual tech support line

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — Members of the McDowell County Board of Education put together a virtual tech support line for students and families.

The line is designed to assist students and their families with issues related to technology hardware and software issues. Students can also call the line for clarification on virtual assignments.

The program is currently set up for every elementary and middle school in the county. Administrators plan to have support lines set up for the high schools shortly.

If you are interested in more information on the support line you can click on the link to find out the times and locations for the support.