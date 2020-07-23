McDowell County BOE asking for feedback from parents

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — The start of the school year is quickly approaching.

McDowell County Superintendent, Carolyn Falin, said they are working to provide a safe school year for students in the county. Parents can take a survey and select how they want their children to receive their education this year.

“This survey will basically ask them if they want to attend our option 1, which is at school where they are on campus for five days a week with reduced hours, or they can choose to have students stay at home and do distanced learning,” Falin said.

View the survey on the school board’s website.

