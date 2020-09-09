McDowell County bus schedules changed due to COVID-19 concerns

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — McDowell County began the first half of the blended school year on Sept. 8., 2020. According to administrators, there were very few bumps in the road so far.

Members of the McDowell County Board of Education emphasized student safety on the bus. Several safety procedures are in place. Students must wear masks on the bus, and each bus has masks for kids in need of one. Bus drivers are also trained to clean every surface on the bus after each run.

While everything went smoothly on the first day, Adam Grygiel, Director of Transportation and Safety for McDowell County Schools, said there is always room for improvement.

“Everything went smooth this morning. All the kids were delivered that were in the staggered start and the staggered releasing time at each school went well. We had to make a few adjustments this afternoon to make sure we had social distancing, keep them apart, but everything went fair,” Grygiel said.

Adjustments were already made to control how many students are getting on or off a bus at a time. Students are instructed to go directly to their classrooms at the beginning of the day and then straight to their buses at the end of the day.