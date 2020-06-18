McDowell County Commission on Aging takes Grandfamilies Project to social media

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — Administrators at the McDowell County Commission on Aging are providing a way for grandparents to interact with their grand kids this summer. Executive Director, Donald Reed, said they participate in West Virginia State University’s Grandparents Program.

Reed said many grandparents in the county raise their grandchildren. Since the COVID-19 pandemic changed everyone’s plans this summer, volunteers are creating videos to post to their Facebook page for grandparents to show their grand kids.

“We’re going to do a book a day, we’re going to do some science experiments, all low key science experiments, but they may be messy. We’re going to do some healthy living activities. We may do some cooking demos, we may be outside working on our baseball swings, we just encourage everyone to tune in and see what happens that day,” Reed said.

Reed told 59 News they try to post these videos twice a week. Check out the videos on their facebook page by clicking here .