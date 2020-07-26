McDowell County COVID-19 case linked to community night swim

WELCH, WV (WVNS) – McDowell County Health Department officials are currently working on contact tracing for a positive COVID-19 case.

In a statement posted to social media Saturday evening, they said people who attended a community night swim at Linkous Park on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Welch, may have been exposed to an individual who is confirmed positive for COVID-19.

Per recommendation of the McDowell County Health Department the Linkous Park Pool will be closed on Sunday, July 26 to deep clean and sanitize. It will be reopen on Monday, July 27.

The Health Department advised all those in attendance to self-monitor for 14 days.

If you feel you need to be tested, they asked that you wait until Wednesday, July 29, 2020, unless you begin experiencing symptoms before that time.

If you are identified as a known contact of this individual, the McDowell County Health Department will contact you.

If an individual is experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, they can call Tug River Health Association’s hotline at (304) 448-2300 between the hours of 8:00 am – 4:30 pm Monday – Friday.

That line is being operated by a nurse who will ask screening questions to determine if you need testing. Or you may also contact the following numbers: Welch Community Hospital at (304)-436-8659 from 9 am to 9 pm or (304)-436-8630 outside of those times to inquire about the possibility of being tested; as well as, Bradshaw Medical at (304)-967-5034 and Yukon Medical at (304)-875-2302.