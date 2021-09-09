McDowell County doctor gets to stay after City Council decision

WAR, WV (WVNS) — After a rent misunderstanding nearly sent the only doctor of War packing, all has been resolved.

Dr. Demesa has worked in McDowell County for more than 50 years, and as of now, she is the only physician in War; however, because of a rent misunderstanding, Dr. Demesa was facing eviction from City Council.

“The closest doctor from here is probably about 3 miles 4 miles from here. I’m just worried about the old people having a way to get to the doctor and back,” Mayor of War, Robert Beavers, said.



Mayor Beavers said because War is such a small community, those who are without transportation rely on being able to get to the doctor as quickly and easily as possible. City Council met Thursday, September 9, 2021 and decided Dr. Demasa can stay, but she must stay up to date on rent payments.