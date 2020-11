WELCH, WV (WVNS) — Administrators with the McDowell County Health Department confirmed the first COVID-19 related death in the county.

The health department did not disclose the victim’s age or gender, but extended their deepest sympathies to the patient’s loved ones. No additional information or details were released.

Administrators continued to ask all citizens to help slow down the spread of the disease and to protect those at greatest risk by following CDC guidelines.