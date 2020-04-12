McDowell County Health Department confirms sixth positive COVID-19 case

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – A sixth case of COVID-19 was confirmed by McDowell County Health Department Officials Sunday morning, April 12, 2020.

According to release, this case has no known connection to any of the five previous cases and appears to be travel related.

This individual is currently quarantined at home, and the Health Department is working to identify all the individual’s contacts. Anyone who is identified as being a contact will be notified by the Health Department.

The Health Department added that they will continue to keep you updated on this fluid situation through Facebook as well as through local media partners.

Due to Federal HIPAA guidelines, no other information about this case will be given.