McDowell County Health Department reports 3 people recovered from COVID-19

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — The McDowell County Health Department reports three of the six McDowell County residents who were diagnosed with COVID-19 recovered and are now out of quarantine.

The CDC has set the following guidelines to consider someone has fully recovered.

  • At least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications.
  • Improvement in respiratory symptoms
  • At least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

As of Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 150 tests have been given, 20 tests are still pending. There have been zero deaths related to COVID-19 in McDowell County.

