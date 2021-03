This Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 photo shows the Pfizer logo displayed at the company’s headquarters in New York. On Thursday, March 25, 2021, a panel of U.S. health advisers says Pfizer’s tanezumab, an experimental arthritis pain drug, is too risky, even with limits on its use. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — The McDowell County Health Department will be having a Pfizer-only vaccine clinic today, March 26, 2021.

According to a post from the Health Department’s Facebook says the clinic will located at the Welch National Guard Armory beginning at 4 p.m. The clinic is available to any West Virginia resident 16 and older. No appointment will be necessary to receive the vaccine.

The clinic will remain open until all available vaccine doses are given.