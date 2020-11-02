McDowell County Health Dept. makes announcement regarding COVID-19 positive voters

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — The McDowell County Health Department announced that anyone who is COVID-19 positive, or has been identified through contact-tracing, will still have an opportunity to vote on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020.

Residents who fall under these categories must vote at the McDowell County Courthouse. The County Clerk’s office must be contacted before arriving to vote.

In order to vote, all positive persons and their contacts must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth. These safety measures must be followed to ensure the safety of the polling officers and that of the public.

Regular polling hours from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. still apply.

For any questions or further information, contact the County Clerk’s office at 304-436-8544.