McDowell County Health Dept. officials confirm six positive COVID-19 cases

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the McDowell County Health Department confirm six positive COVID-19 cases within the county. The confirmation comes as of afternoon of Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.

All six cases are attributed to community spread. Cases throughout the county have reached 49 in total.

The McDowell County Health Dept. is working to identify all contacts related to these cases. Anyone who is identified as being a contact will be notified by the Health Department.

The McDowell County Health Department urges all residents to do your part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing, wearing face coverings, avoiding large crowds, and washing your hands frequently.

The Health Department will continue to update on this fluid situation through their Facebook page.

Due to Federal HIPAA guidelines, no other information about these cases will be given.