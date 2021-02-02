McDowell County man arrested after deputies, troopers find drugs, cash

GARY, WV (WVNS) — A man is in jail after law enforcement in McDowell County discovered drugs and cash in his possession.

Deputies and West Virginia State troopers conducted a search warrant in the Gary area on Feb. 1, 2021. Investigators found an undisclosed amount of drugs and money, pictured below. Antonio Dwayne Padgett, 22, of Gary, was then arrested.

Padgett is charged with the following:

Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin)

Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance (marijuana)

Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone)

Possession with intent to deliver a schedule III controlled substance (buprenorphine)

Possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance (crack cocaine)

Maintaining a dwelling for sale of a controlled substance.

Padgett is in jail with his bail set at $131,000. With him already being on bond for prior drug charges, deputies are in the process of requesting a bond revocation hearing.